Price of 12-kg LPG cylinder goes down by Tk 28

The price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder has been re-fixed at Tk1,450 for the month of March, down by Tk 28 from the previous month’s price of Tk 1,478, with effect from 6:00pm on 3 March (Monday).

As per the announcement of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of per kg LP gas has been brought down by Tk2.35 to Tk120.81 from Tk 123.16 for the month.

The prices for other sizes of LPG cylinders—ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg—will also go down accordingly, the BERC added.