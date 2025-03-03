Price of 12-kg LPG cylinder goes down by Tk 28
The price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder has been re-fixed at Tk1,450 for the month of March, down by Tk 28 from the previous month’s price of Tk 1,478, with effect from 6:00pm on 3 March (Monday).
As per the announcement of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of per kg LP gas has been brought down by Tk2.35 to Tk120.81 from Tk 123.16 for the month.
The prices for other sizes of LPG cylinders—ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg—will also go down accordingly, the BERC added.
It also said that the price of “auto gas” (LPG used for motor vehicles) has been adjusted to Tk 66.43 from Tk 67.78 (including VAT) per litre.
However, the price of LPG marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged, as it is locally produced and holds a market share of less than 5 per cent.
LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (per 12 kg cylinder) in the local market in February in 2023.