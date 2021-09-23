'Early detection, equitable care, crucial to minimise risks of heart disease'

Focus should be concentrated more on prevention of the cardiovascular or heart disease—more lethal than any kind of virus-related illness—as young people, particularly of the country where health facilities are so limited, are found vulnerable to early death because of the non-communicable disease.

Addressing a roundtable in Dhaka on Thursday, heart disease experts said preventive measures like practicing healthy lifestyle and diet as well as early detection of heart disease can save millions of lives and help as the expensive cardiovascular treatment seems impossible to most of the vulnerable groups.

They also requested the government to subsidise heart care in the health facilities at the grassroots and make health insurance popular to help poor patients manage the high expense of the non-communicable disease.