Easier resolution demanded for online violence against women

Speaking at the discussion, Nijera Kori coordinator Khushi Kabir said, a strong social support system needs to be built up to prevent online violence against women. A global movement must be mobilised to prevent such violence and the social media must be made accountable.

Technology was a boon during the prevalence of coronavirus and made life easier, said ActionAid country director Farah Kabir. However, at the same time, the repression of women and girls in society was also revealed.

As part of an initiative of ActionAid Bangladesh, the online content development and research organisation 'eArki' ran a survey on online violence against women. The results of the survey were presented by Sumon Rahman, professor of the media studies and journalism department of the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) and social media expert Faizul Karim.

In the survey carried out from 8 to 18 November, 611 respondents took part, of which 67.47 per cent were women and 32.8 per cent men. Two were non-binary. Of the women, 50 per cent said they had been victims of online violence. This violence was highest on Facebook.

AIG Mir Abu Touhid of the police headquarters' LIC cell spoke about the complaints that came to the Police Cyber Support for Women Service. He said, most of the cybercrime victims were school and university girls. Work had to be done in this regard. Speaking of the limitations and challenges of the law enforcement agencies, he said there are no guns in the virtual world, no brickbats or sticks. But there is crime. The law enforcement agencies must be prepared. Many women victims of cybercrime do not want to go to the police. He also highlighted the need to the society to be educated technologically.