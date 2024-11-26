People involved in sedition won’t be spared: Asif Mahmud
Local government, rural development and co-operatives adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said efforts are on to create an unstable situation in the country centering an arrest on Monday.
"I want to clarify that if anyone is involved in sedition, then that person won’t be spared no matter what his or her identity is. It has nothing to do with ethnicity. The law enforcement agencies will take action considering the security threat for the country," the adviser warned.
Asif Mahmud said this in reference to the arrest of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson and Pundarik Dham principal Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari while speaking to newspersons after attending an event in Pirgachha of Rangpur.
He said, “The government will definitely take stern actions in case of any interference on the sovereignty of the country or any attack on it or any action that undermines the state or in cases of sedition. However, it must be ensured that no one suffers over ethnicity and political affiliations.”
In response to another question, Asif Mahmud said, “You have seen how marginal people were lured to Dhaka for loans in an effort to create instability. That attempt was foiled by the law enforcement agencies and the students. The convener of Ahinsha Bangladesh, the platform which planned this conspiracy, has been arrested for questioning.
Asked if the government has any plan to remove the union parishad chairmen, the local government adviser said, “They are to remain in the post until there is an alternative. The union parishads carry out several public services. This is why structure still exists. We will take a decision regarding this after creating an option quickly.”
Earlier, Asif Mahmud reached Pirgachha around 10:00 am in the morning. Later, he joined an event to distribute winter clothes among the destitute at the Paonahat College premises in Pirgachha.
Addressing the event the adviser said, “We should not forget who sacrificed their lives or got injured in the hope of building a new Bangladesh during the mass uprising in July and August. The government has announced to provide Tk 3 million to each family of the victim as compensation and it will be implemented. The government will also give them jobs. We will ensure that the Bangladesh government remains beside them as long as they live.”
He also stressed on equity in terms of development work saying it would ensure that Rangpur and the northern part of the country see the same level of development as the other districts of the country.
Among the others who addressed the event are - acting secretary of the Local Government Division Nazrul Islam, Rangpur deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Rabiul Faisal, superintendent of police (SP) in Mohammad Sharif Uddin, superintendent engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) Rangpur region Anisul Wahab Khan, Pirgachha upazila nirbahi officer Md Nazmul Haque and general secretary of Rangpur Reporters Club and Rangpur Journalists Union Sarkar Mazharul Mannan.
Besides, family members of mass uprising martyrs Ranju Mia, Saiful Islam and Mamun Mia also addressed the programme.