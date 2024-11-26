People involved in sedition won’t be spared: Asif Mahmud

Local government, rural development and co-operatives adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said efforts are on to create an unstable situation in the country centering an arrest on Monday.

"I want to clarify that if anyone is involved in sedition, then that person won’t be spared no matter what his or her identity is. It has nothing to do with ethnicity. The law enforcement agencies will take action considering the security threat for the country," the adviser warned.

Asif Mahmud said this in reference to the arrest of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatan Jagaran Jote spokesperson and Pundarik Dham principal Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari while speaking to newspersons after attending an event in Pirgachha of Rangpur.

He said, “The government will definitely take stern actions in case of any interference on the sovereignty of the country or any attack on it or any action that undermines the state or in cases of sedition. However, it must be ensured that no one suffers over ethnicity and political affiliations.”