Sheikh Hasina was kept under my custody during Ershad era: Aman Azmi during cross-examination

During cross-examination, Abdullahil Aman Azmi said, “I met Sheikh Hasina several times in 1983. During Ershad’s military rule, I lived in a house on Hare Road with my company and carried out martial law duties. At that time, Sheikh Hasina, Matia Chowdhury and Sahara Khatun were detained and kept there under my custody for several days.”

He also said during cross-examination that the interim government had promoted him to the ranks of Major General and Lieutenant General through a gazette notification issued on 5 February 2026.

He said, however, as no formal order regarding the promotions had yet been issued by the army, he used the designation Brigadier General (retd.) in his deposition.