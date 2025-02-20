21 February
Three-tier security surrounding central Shaheed Minar: DMP
Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali on Thursday said that multi-tier security measures have been put in place at the Central Shaheed Minar ahead of 21 February. He reassured that there is no security threat during the observance of the Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day.
He said that floral tributes will be organised in three phases, with VVIPs and VIPs laying flowers from 12:01am to 12:40am.
The DMP commissioner held a briefing on security measures and traffic guidelines on 21 February at the Central Shaheed Minar premises. Before the briefing, he visited the Shaheed Minar area to observe the security measures taken by the DMP.
Sheikh Sajjat Ali said the International Mother Language Day programmes will kick off at 12:01am like every year and the day will be observed with due solemnity. After the VVIPs and VIPs pay respect, the Shaheed Minar’s Palashi intersection entry route will be opened for the mass people to pay respects to the language martyrs.
The DMP commissioner Sajjat Ali urged visitors to adhere to the designated timings and maintain discipline while paying tribute at the monument.
Detailing the security measures in the vicinity of Shaheed Minar, the DMP commissioner said enough members of law enforcing agencies will remain deployed in the area from 5:00pm today to 3:00pm tomorrow.
He requested the visitors to take responsibility for their personal belongings such as mobile phones and wallets.
A mobile police unit will be stationed within a one-kilometre radius to respond to any emergencies, the DMP commissioner added.
DMP traffic department’s additional commissioner Md Sarwar said vehicular movement will be blocked at seven points to ensure smooth movement and security. The seven points where diversion will be used are: Shahbagh Crossing, Nilkhet Crossing, Shahidullah Hall Crossing, High Court Crossing, Chankharpul Crossing, Palashi Crossing, and Bakshibazar Crossing.
The prescribed entry route for the Shaheed Minar is Palashi Crossing - Sculpture Crossing - Jagannath Hall Crossing, while the exit route will be via Ramna Crossing - Doel Chattar. No other route will be used for exit.