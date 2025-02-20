Three-tier security surrounding central Shaheed Minar: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali on Thursday said that multi-tier security measures have been put in place at the Central Shaheed Minar ahead of 21 February. He reassured that there is no security threat during the observance of the Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day.

He said that floral tributes will be organised in three phases, with VVIPs and VIPs laying flowers from 12:01am to 12:40am.

The DMP commissioner held a briefing on security measures and traffic guidelines on 21 February at the Central Shaheed Minar premises. Before the briefing, he visited the Shaheed Minar area to observe the security measures taken by the DMP.