EC being formed through search committee again

Constitutionally, the Election Commission is an independent organisation. Article 118 of the constitution states, “There shall be an Election Commission for Bangladesh consisting of 1[the Chief Election Commissioner and not more than four Election Commissioners] and the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (if any) shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf, be made by the President.”

Even after 50 years of the country's independence, no government has passed any law regarding the formation of the election commission up to this point. The Election Commission headed by ATM Shamsul Huda had prepared a draft of the law regarding this after the military-backed caretaker government took over power. However, the law was eventually not enacted.