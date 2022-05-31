EC calls for inquiry into AL candidate’s statement in Chattogram

The Election Commission (EC) has instructed the deputy commissioner and the police superintendent of Chattogram to investigate the statements made by Awami League candidate Mojibul Haque Chowdhury ahead of the union parishad election at the Chambal union inside Banshkhali upazila.

On Saturday, Mojibul openly announced that he will keep his supporters in the polling booths to press the button in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for the voters. The video has since gone viral in social media.