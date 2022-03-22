EC dialogue with eminent persons today, some lack interest

According to EC sources, it was decided to invite 40 prominent people of the country in Tuesday's dialogue. But in the end 39 people were invited. Two of them are out of the country. Among those invited are former caretaker government advisers, former bureaucrats, university professors and top officials of various non-governmental organisations.
Prothom Alo spoke to 10 of the invited citizens on Monday. Of them, five had said that they would participate in the dialogue. One of them said he was yet to decide. Another one said he would send his opinion to the EC in case he missed the dialogue. Three eminent citizens said they would not be able to attend the dialogue due pre-scheduled programmes and illness. They have already informed the EC about that.
After that chief election commissioner (CEC) called some people in person over the phone and requested them to come for the dialogue, concerned sources said.
However, some of the eminent citizens invited to the dialogue told Prothom Alo that they think that holding dialogue with so many people at once would not bring any fruitful outcome. Any important discussion is not possible in such an environment. All these arrangements are just for show. The recommendations made in the dialogues held by the previous commissions were not implemented. For these reasons, many are reluctant to participate in the dialogue.
On the other hand, some of the invited eminent citizens have said although the dialogue might not be fruitful, they would participate to point up some facts and truths.
Sources relevant to EC said among the invited persons are eight advisors of the former caretaker government including Rasheda K Chowdhury and M Hafizuddin Khan.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, M Hafizuddin Khan said he would not take part in the dialogue due to illness. However, he couldn’t find any reason to attend the dialogue either.
Some 40 people have been invited to the dialogue, therefore there would be no scope to discuss any issue properly, he added.
Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), said despite being invited he would not be able to attend the dialogue due to a pre-scheduled programme outside Dhaka.
Speaking to Prothom Alo he said, “This dialogue of EC is being held prematurely. The Election Commission should have taken more preparation. It was necessary to review the last two national elections and identify the problems first.”
Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumdar, professor Robayet Ferdaus from Dhaka University and Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Forum also have been invited in today’s dialogue. They told Prothom Alo that they would attend the dialogue.
Zafrullah Chowdhury said he would point out some issues. He would also listen to the EC. He said, “The CEC is a decent person. He cannot do anything without help from all sides. We should help him.”
M M Akash, professor of the economics department at the Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo that although he would not be able to attend the dialogue, he would send his opinions to EC.
“Such an initiative is quite common and natural. The EC had taken such initiatives in the past as well. But the question remains as to how much of the recommendations they had taken into account.” he added.
M M Akash further said he had a meeting at the same time. If he could manage some spare time, he would take part in the dialogue. He would send his views in writing in case he could not attend the dialogue.
Debapirya Bhattcharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), was yet to take the decision whether he would attend the dialogue or not as of yesterday.
He said that everyone knows the obstacles in holding a fair election and its resolution. A consensus regarding the election time government is essential in this case.
The application of the power of the EC given by the constitution and law of the country depends on the election-time government.
To arrange dialogues with the stakeholders after taking charge is sort of a custom of the Election Commission. However, the recommendations made in the dialogue held during the tenure of the previous commission were not implemented. They remained only on pen and paper. However, this commission says time will tell whether the recommendations are being implemented or not.