EC dialogue with eminent persons today, some lack interest

The Election Commission (EC) is going to hold a dialogue with the eminent citizens of the country today, Tuesday, ahead of the national parliamentary election. However, some of the invited seem hesitant and some seem reluctant in taking part in the dialogue.

The current commission headed by Kazi Habibul Awal held the first dialogue with educationists within 15 days of taking charge on 13 March. Although 30 educationists were invited, only 13 participated in the dialogue. After that dialogue, the EC is now to meet with other eminent citizens today, Tuesday, at 11.00am.

The EC is organising the dialogue to seek views and suggestions of the stakeholders. The commission headed by Habibul Awal will decide its course of action through dialogue with people of different classes and professions and registered political parties in phases.