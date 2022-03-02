EC faces challenge to restore trust and protect people's right to vote

The challenge of new election commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal is to restore trust and ensure people's right to vote, the analysts have said.

Despite incidents of irregularities during the last two parliamentary elections and the recent local government polls, the EC has remained silent in exercising its power in most of the cases.

However, the EC has been empowered by the law to punish a candidate, a person or a political party in different terms, including the cancellation of candidature, if they try to influence the polls unlawfully or they are accused of being involved in irregularities.

The EC also can take actions against officials who are involved in discrepancies.

People's right to vote is now in question due to the controversial role played by the EC during the last two national polls and the recent local government elections.

People are also losing interest in voting.

Election analysts also pointed that the main challenge for the new EC is to overcome the crisis of trust.