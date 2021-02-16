EC remains silent despite irregularities

According to the law, votes should be cast in secret ballots. Any failure in protecting the secrecy of voting is a punishable offence. There is provision for six months to maximum five years of imprisonment if any returning officer, assistant returning officer, presiding officer, assistant presiding officer, polling officers, polling agent or any candidate present at the polling centre fail to protect the secrecy of voting or help protect the secrecy of voting. This provision was not exercised despite the allegations of breaching the secrecy of voting throughout the four phases of municipal elections in different places. In the fourth phase of the municipal election, voting was suspended in a total of seven centres mainly on charges of ballot snatching.

Election commissioner Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that EC has as much control as it should in an election. Voting was suspended where there have been allegations of irregularities with evidence. Voting was not suspended where no evidence has been found. Some complaints are being heard now. If anyone complains with evidence before the results are gazetted, the EC will look into it. He said if evidence of an officer’s failure to protect the secrecy of voting is found, action will be taken.

After the 11th parliamentary election, lack of voters has been observed in various local government elections and parliamentary by-elections. However, the number of voters has increased in the municipal election, so are the incidents of irregularities in the voting. According to the EC, in the fourth phase 65.68 per cent votes have been cast in mayoral election. The highest turnout was in Banaripara, Barishal, at 92.60 per cent. The lowest turnout was in Patiya, Chattogram, at 47.06 per cent. One person was killed in poll violence there. Earlier, 65 per cent votes were cast in the first phase, 61.92 per cent in the second phase and 70.42 per cent in the third phase. Similar irregularities have been observed in all those elections too.

Awami League has won in 155 municipalities in this four-phase mayoral election. BNP has won in 10 municipalities while independent candidates have won in 30. Apart from these, one candidate of Jatiya Party and one from the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) have been elected as mayor.

Regarding municipal elections, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of BNP, told Prothom Alo that violent elections were being held where the people are deprived of their right to vote. EC, the chief election commissioner (CEC) in particular, has encouraged this. He said Awami League is killing people by fighting among themselves. BNP is taking part in these elections only for democratic space. There is not even a minimal electoral environment. The EC is completely under the control of the government.

The candidates of Awami League have got 60 per cent of the votes cast in the four-phase elections. In several municipalities, candidates of BNP have lost their security deposits. Many people have raised questions about the results too. Among them is election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar. He said, “Looking at the results of the municipal elections, my idea is that the election wants to go into exile. Election means choosing one among many through voting. It raises the question of whether the election was predetermined or not.”

Mahbub Talukder further said, “We claim that almost all the elections have been free, fair and peaceful, but all these claims are not in line with the perception of the people.”

This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu