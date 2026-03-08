We have seen government decisions made in secrecy: Iftekharuzzaman

The information commission was rendered ineffective during the rule of the Awami League government, and the interim government also failed to set an example in this regard despite having the opportunity, said Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

He said, “Perhaps the interim government had something to hide. That is why the entire process remained in darkness. We have seen government decisions being made in secrecy.”

Iftekharuzzaman made the remarks at a press conference at 12:00 pm today, Sunday, in Dhanmondi in the capital.

The Right to Information Forum organised the press conference demanding the immediate formation of the Information Commission and necessary amendments to the Right to Information Act.