Bangladesh

Gold worth Tk 31.4m seized from a passenger at HSIA

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Gold bars
Reuters file photo

Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) recovered 28 gold bars and one coin from a passenger at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Friday night.

The passenger named M Masud Imam returned from Dubai by a flight of Emirates Airlines.

The CIID in a press release said a large coin made of gold and 28 bars were recovered from three moneybags as Masud Imam was frisked on a tip-off.

Market price of the gold recovered is Tk 31.4  million.

The CIID said legal action would be taken against the passenger.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh