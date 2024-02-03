Gold worth Tk 31.4m seized from a passenger at HSIA
Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) recovered 28 gold bars and one coin from a passenger at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Friday night.
The passenger named M Masud Imam returned from Dubai by a flight of Emirates Airlines.
The CIID in a press release said a large coin made of gold and 28 bars were recovered from three moneybags as Masud Imam was frisked on a tip-off.
Market price of the gold recovered is Tk 31.4 million.
The CIID said legal action would be taken against the passenger.