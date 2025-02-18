What Asif Mahmud says on Awami League’s participation in local polls
Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said Awami League should face the consequences that previous fascists and mass-murderers faced across the world.
“It is internationally recognised that the mass-killing was carried out by the Awami League. From this point of view, it should be ensured that the Awami League is punished as a party,” he said while speaking to the media after attending a session of the deputy commissioner (DC) conference in the capital on Tuesday.
Quoting information and broadcasting adviser Nahid Islam, he said those who are affiliated with the Awami League but not involved in any crime or mass-killing can apologise and reintegrate into mainstream politics.
Regarding the timing of local government elections, he expressed his personal support for holding them before the national elections but clarified that the government is yet to make a final decision. A decision would be made soon on whether local government bodies would be run through elections or appointed administrators.
When asked about Awami League leaders participation in local elections, Asif Mahmud recalled the gravity of the Awami League’s crimes, particularly the mass-killing during the uprising, and mentioned that it is now recognised internationally in a report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
“From that point of view, what are the precedents of such mass-murderers and fascists, the Awami League should face the same situation,” he added, specifying the consequence of the fascist regime in Germany, as the European nations are widely viewed as a standard of democracy.
Regarding the process of punishing the Awami League, he hoped that the government would reach a decision after receiving opinions from all in this regard.