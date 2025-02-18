What Asif Mahmud says on Awami League’s participation in local polls 

Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said Awami League should face the consequences that previous fascists and mass-murderers faced across the world.

“It is internationally recognised that the mass-killing was carried out by the Awami League. From this point of view, it should be ensured that the Awami League is punished as a party,” he said while speaking to the media after attending a session of the deputy commissioner (DC) conference in the capital on Tuesday.