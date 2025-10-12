Typhoid vaccination begins today: Who is eligible and how to get it
For the first time in Bangladesh, a nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign has begun today, Sunday. The month-long programme will continue until 13 November.
In the morning, students were seen queuing up for the vaccination at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College campus on Bailey Road in Dhaka, as well as at other educational institutions across the country.
According to a BSS report, under this campaign, around 50 million (5 crore) children aged between nine months and under 15 years will receive a single dose of the vaccine free of cost. Children without birth certificates will also be eligible for vaccination.
This marks the country’s first-ever typhoid vaccination campaign. The Ministry of Health has stated that during the campaign, all students from pre-primary to class nine (or equivalent level) in educational institutions will be given one dose of the vaccine. School-based vaccination will continue until 30 October.
Beyond that period, children who missed out will be vaccinated through a door-to-door campaign. Street children in urban areas will receive the vaccine through NGO initiatives.
So far, 16.8 million (1.68 crore) children have been registered for vaccination, and the registration process is ongoing.