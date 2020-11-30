Editors' Council concerned over framing of charges against Prothom Alo editor

Editors' Council has expressed concern over framing of charges against nine people including Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman in connection with the tragic and unfortunate death of Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) student Naimul Abrar.
The council hopes no quarter will exert influence regarding the case.
These concerns were expressed in the virtual meetings of the council on 26 and 21 November.
Editor Council's president and The Daily Star editor Mahfuz Anam and general secretary, Bangladesh Protidin editor Naem Nizam, made this disclosure in a statement on Sunday.
The statement said the Editor Council's meetings presided over by Mahfuz Anam reviewed the overall crisis in the newspaper industry in bid to overcome the coronavirus-induced situation.
The council expressed condolence over the recent death of Editor Council's founding member and The Daily Sangbad acting editor Khandaker Muniruzzaman, and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.
The Editors' Council has decided to hold a condolence meeting commemorating Khandaker Muniruzzaman.
According to the statement, the meeting discussed the uncertainty in the newspaper industry and the decrease of advertisements and circulation during the coronavirus pandemic. Besides, the meeting also discussed the cases filed against media workers, harassing the editors and senior journalists in different ways under the Digital Security Act.
DRMC student Naimul Abrar died after contacting electricity at the anniversary function of Kishore Alo on 1 November.
But Matiur Rahman was made accused despite his absence at the function.
With due respect to the rule of law, the Editors' Council thinks that framing charges and making him an accused despite his absence at the spot of the accident, is a matter of concern.