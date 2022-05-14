Editor’s Council to hold discussion today

Editor’s Council has organised a discussion at the city’s today to mark the World Press Freedom day.

The discussion would be held at 3:00pm in the city’s CIRDAP auditorium.

World Press Freedom was observed on 3 May throughout the world under the theme ‘Journalism under digital siege’. This year’s theme has been chosen to focus on the challenges journalism faces including digital surveillance. Journalism is facing various challenges in Bangladesh such as Digital Security Act (DSA).

As 3 May was Eid holiday, the Editor’s Council decided to hold the discussion programme on 14 May.