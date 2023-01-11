US willing to include Bangladesh in IPS

The United States' move to include Bangladesh in the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) has come to the fore again.

Besides, the US has given importance to the cooperation between two countries over maritime security.

Sources said these issues came up for discussions during the meeting between foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher at the state guest house Padma in the capital on Monday.

During the meeting, Bangladesh requested the USA to put more pressure on Myanmar to solve the Rohingya crisis.

Moreover, US cooperation has been sought to enhance the capacity of law enforcing agencies in Bangladesh.

US president Joe Biden's special assistant and US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher came to Bangladesh on a four-day visit on Saturday. Laubacher left Dhaka on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the US embassy in Dhaka in its Facebook page said during this visit she visited Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.