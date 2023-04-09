UN chief appoints Professor Yunus as member of advisory board of eminent persons on Zero Waste

In a letter addressed to Professor Yunus, the UN secretary general said, "As a board member, I trust that I can count on your knowledge, experience, and expertise to promote zero-waste initiatives."

"The Board has an important role to play in supporting zero-waste initiatives in the context of sustainable development," he added.

Given that the concept of “zero waste” is gaining attention worldwide as a sustainable solution to reduce waste, redesign material use and production, promote a circular economy and inform consumer choices, the secretary general expects that the multi-partner and multidisciplinary, regionally and gender balanced board will work to publicise best practices and success stories and raise awareness to promote local and national zero-waste initiatives.