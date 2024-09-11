WFP continues assistance to flood-hit areas with cash transfers
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday launched the second phase of its flood response for communities hardest hit by the August floods.
Over 2,000 women and their families were among the first to receive a cash transfer of BDT 6,000 (USD 50) via bKash, a mobile financial app. Nearly 47,000 families, or approximately 235,000 people, in Cumilla, Feni, Moulvibazar, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts are receiving Tk 6,000 each to meet their food and other essential needs transferred to their accounts directly through bKash.
WFP is leveraging existing government social protection systems—the Mother and Child Benefit Programme (MCBP) and the Vulnerable Women Benefit Programme (VWBP)—to reach vulnerable women whose families were severely impacted by the August floods. While the current target is 106,000 families in Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Laxmipur, and Moulvibazar, WFP is ready to provide assistance to 120,000 more if additional funds can be mobilised soon.
Since late August, nearly 6 million people across southeastern and northeastern regions, particularly Chattogram and Sylhet Divisions, have been affected by the worst floods Bangladesh has seen in decades.
WFP has been on the ground, delivering critical food aid to affected people seeking safety in shelters or being cut off by waterlogging.
To date, over 120,000 families, around 600,000 people, in Cumilla, Feni, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Laxmipur and Cox’s Bazar districts have received a one-time distribution of WFP’s fortified biscuits to meet their immediate food needs.
To aid their continued recovery and rebuilding efforts, WFP will provide further assistance through different cash-for-work schemes. Around 90,000 households will participate in rehabilitating or restoring essential community facilities and arable land damaged by the floods.
One able-bodied member from each family will work for 15 days and get paid BDT 500 per day. Additionally, 15,000 vulnerable households without able-bodied members will engage in income-generating activities (IGAs) tailored to their needs.
“As the floodwaters begin to recede, families will move from shelters back to their homes, but many have lost everything. While markets are slowly reopening, people still need support to access food,” said Dom Scalpelli, Country Director, WFP Bangladesh. “WFP’s response is focused on helping them transition back to normalcy, while also offering livelihood opportunities to build stronger and more resilient communities,” he added.
WFP requires a total funding of US$35 million for its planned response. However, a significant amount, USD 31 million, still needs to be raised. WFP sincerely thanks Canada, Sweden, and its private donors (through ShareTheMeal app) for their contributions, which have been critical in enabling its response thus far.