WFP continues assistance to flood-hit areas with cash transfers

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday launched the second phase of its flood response for communities hardest hit by the August floods.

Over 2,000 women and their families were among the first to receive a cash transfer of BDT 6,000 (USD 50) via bKash, a mobile financial app. Nearly 47,000 families, or approximately 235,000 people, in Cumilla, Feni, Moulvibazar, Noakhali and Laxmipur districts are receiving Tk 6,000 each to meet their food and other essential needs transferred to their accounts directly through bKash.

WFP is leveraging existing government social protection systems—the Mother and Child Benefit Programme (MCBP) and the Vulnerable Women Benefit Programme (VWBP)—to reach vulnerable women whose families were severely impacted by the August floods. While the current target is 106,000 families in Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Laxmipur, and Moulvibazar, WFP is ready to provide assistance to 120,000 more if additional funds can be mobilised soon.