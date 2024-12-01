Concerted propaganda campaign underway not only in India, but also across the world: Foreign adviser
Foreign adviser to the interim government Md Touhid Hossain Sunday remarked that the Indian media is very unhappy because of the mass uprising in Bangladesh.
He further said that the Indian media is trying to prove that the minorities face repression in Bangladesh and a Taliban-like government is coming to power, but such negative propaganda will bring nothing good for both Bangladesh and India.
Touhid Hossain made the remarks while addressing an event on the occasion of 30th founding anniversary of the private think tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at the BRAC Centre Inn in the capital’s Mohakahi today.
The foreign adviser said “The media, especially the Indian media, is very unhappy because of the mass uprising. Currently, coordinated propaganda campaigns are being carried out, not only in India but also across the world. The Indian media wants to prove that repression is on against the minorities in Bangladesh. And, a government like that of the Taliban in Afghanistan is coming to power here. That is very unfair.”
People in Bangladesh think they are being victimised despite making no mistakes, Touhid Hossain said, adding that the negative side of this is that this will bring nothing good for Bangladesh or India.
Since the CPD has a good connection outside South Asia, the think tank can maximise it to present what Bangladesh is doing and the real scenario within Bangladesh.
Addressing the event, Farooq Sobhan, distinguished fellow and board member of Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI), said South Asia is passing through a crucial time in regional cooperation.
The BBIN Initiative joins Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal, and it must be accepted that this initiative is going to face a challenge when it comes to the Bangladesh-India bilateral relations, he added.