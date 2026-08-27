4 members of family killed in Rangpur
Judicial probe demanded to uncover truth and arrest actual perpetrators
A judicial investigation has been demanded to uncover the actual circumstances behind the killing of all four members of a teacher’s family in Machuapara, Rangpur city, and to arrest those genuinely responsible for the murders.
The demand was made at a human chain and protest rally organised by the Bangladesh Sanatan Party (BSP) in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.
Various organisations, including Bhakta Sangha Society Bangladesh, World Hindu Federation, Bangladesh Deshwali Samaj, Bangladesh Sanatan Kalyan Jote and Bangladesh Loknath Foundation, joined the programme in solidarity.
BSP General Secretary Sumon Kumar Roy presented six demands at the rally.
The demands included conducting swift and impartial investigations into all murders in the country; arresting the actual accused and bringing cases to a speedy conclusion through special tribunals; conducting a judicial investigation to uncover the actual circumstances of the Rangpur killings and arrest those genuinely responsible; taking strict action against theft, robbery, snatching and terrorist activities; controlling extremist and fundamentalist activities; and ensuring full security of life, property and religious freedom for all citizens, including members of minority communities.
On the night of 22 August, police recovered the bodies of retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, 65, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty, 50, daughter Agami Chakraborty, 25, and son Ayush Chakraborty, 13, from a house in the Machuapara area of Rangpur city.
Police have arrested two young men, Siddhartha Das, 19, and Mugdha Das, 23, on suspicion of involvement in the killings.
Ujjwal Prasad Kanu, general secretary of the Deshwali Samaj, said at the rally, “Due to the deterioration of the law and order situation in the country, ordinary people no longer feel safe even in their own homes. On the one hand, there are power cuts and shortages of gas and water, along with abnormal increases in the prices of essential commodities; on the other hand, various crimes, including theft, robbery and snatching, have increased significantly. Alongside this, a series of unusual murders has created a sense of insecurity and fear among ordinary people.”
Others who spoke at the rally included Anil Paul, general secretary of Bhakta Sangha Society; Prantosh Talukdar, senior joint general secretary of the BSP; and Santosh Chandra Das.