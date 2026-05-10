Appellate Division upholds bail for Ivy in 5 cases

Police arrested Ivy in the early hours of 9 May last year from her residence in Narayanganj city. She was shown arrested in a total of 12 cases.

Her name does not appear in the first information reports (FIRs) of seven of those cases. Even after a year, the investigations into the cases against her have yet to be completed.

Ivy served as mayor of Narayanganj municipality from 2003 to 2011. She later won three consecutive elections to the newly formed Narayanganj City Corporation.