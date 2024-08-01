Teenager imprisoned for 12 days in Abu Sayeed murder case

The police have arrested a teenager over the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed in Rangpur. He has been imprisoned in the Rangpur jail for 12 days.

As per his birth certificate, the arrestee is 16 years and 10 months old. However, the police have shown him as a 19-year-old.

The teenager is an 11th grader at the Rangpur Police Lines School and College. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rangpur Police Lines School and College vice-principal (administration) said the arrestee is a student of their institution. He came to learn about his arrest and imprisonment last Wednesday.

The victim’s father has a studio in the Park intersection area of the city. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Abu Sayeed was killed on 16 July. His son went out on 18 July at noon. He was trapped inside a clash between the protesters and police at the Modern Mor area of the city.