Quota reform movement
Teenager imprisoned for 12 days in Abu Sayeed murder case
The police have arrested a teenager over the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed in Rangpur. He has been imprisoned in the Rangpur jail for 12 days.
As per his birth certificate, the arrestee is 16 years and 10 months old. However, the police have shown him as a 19-year-old.
The teenager is an 11th grader at the Rangpur Police Lines School and College. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rangpur Police Lines School and College vice-principal (administration) said the arrestee is a student of their institution. He came to learn about his arrest and imprisonment last Wednesday.
The victim’s father has a studio in the Park intersection area of the city. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Abu Sayeed was killed on 16 July. His son went out on 18 July at noon. He was trapped inside a clash between the protesters and police at the Modern Mor area of the city.
He heard his son was shot in his legs by the police. This is why he couldn’t flee. The police called him that night and informed him that his son was in police custody. Police said his son would be released the next day. However, instead of doing that the police imprisoned him.
According to Rangpur court sources, the teenager was shown arrested in the case filed over the killing of Abu Sayeed and was produced before the Tajhat Amli Court in the city. The court sent him to jail.
There are several video footage of the killing of Abu Sayeed which show he was shot from point blank range by the police. Abu Sayeed was seen standing alone in front of the police, widening his hands holding a stick when police opened fire towards him. He collapsed moments later.
Rangpur Medical College forensic department chief assistant professor Rajibul Islam conducted Abu Sayeed’s autopsy. He said Abu Sayeed’s abdomen and chest was riddled with pellets.
It is clear from the video footage that it was the police who killed Abu Sayeed. So why has a teenager been arrested for killing Abu Sayeed? How could the teenager be mentioned as 19-year-old? The police couldn’t provide any answer to these questions.
However, Tajhat police station sub-inspector Zillur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they didn’t have the scope to verify age during the arrest. They later found that the teenager was around 17-year-old.
The teenager’s father says his son is not involved in any sort of criminal activities. However, the police showed him arrested in the case filed over the killing of Abu Sayeed.
He further said he heard that his son was ill. He went to the prison thrice with the family. However, the police didn’t allow them to meet his son.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, Rangpur Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Moniruzzaman said he learnt about the incident through social media yesterday afternoon. They are trying to solve the matter legally.
The teenager’s lawyer Abdul Moksed Bahalul told Prothom Alo, “We have submitted all proof including my client’s birth certificate and appealed for his bail on 30 July. The hearing on the appeal would be held on 4 August.”
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu