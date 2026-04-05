Govt can take any decision regarding RAB, we will continue our work: DG
“The responsibility for decisions such as the abolition of RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) or any matters concerning it does not lie with RAB. The government will consider these issues. Our duty is to continue performing our responsibilities.”
RAB Director General Ahsan Habib Palash said this in response to a question about the possible dissolution of the force.
He made the remarks at a meeting to exchange views at the RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar in the capital around 12 noon today (Sunday).
The RAB chief further said, “Since we have grown with the facilities provided by the state, our primary task is to present RAB positively before the public and establish ourselves through our work. Therefore, any decision regarding RAB will be taken by the government.”
The Director General believes that issues such as changing the name, reform, and restructuring of RAB fall under the government’s consideration.
We want to continue our work. And, if there are any internal shortcomings, we investigate them internally. There is no scope for leniency in this regard. No one is being spared.RAB Director General Ahsan Habib Palash
He said, “We want to continue our work. And, if there are any internal shortcomings, we investigate them internally. There is no scope for leniency in this regard. No one is being spared. I hope that by the end of the day we will reach a better position, and the issues against RAB will gradually be resolved.”
He also said it is necessary to analyse what kinds of crimes at different times since the formation of RAB led to discussions about sanctions.
“If these incidents are analysed, it will be clear that there may have been some deviations and lapses in operations, which led to such a situation. If we can rectify those areas, then the issue of sanctions will no longer remain,” he stated.
The meeting was organised to brief journalists on RAB’s recent successes and the overall law and order situation. At the event, the director general responded to various questions regarding recent operations and past activities of RAB.
Recently, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) said that case documents related to crossfire incidents involving RAB during the Awami League government would be reviewed.
He also stated that if evidence is found after investigation, trials would be conducted at the tribunal.
I believe there is a need for such an organisation. There is no scope to deny this. There is no disagreement regarding the necessity of RAB.RAB Director General Ahsan Habib Palash
In response to a question on whether RAB would assist the government in this regard, the director general said, “We will provide maximum assistance based on the information we have. If there is information that we do not have, then naturally we will not be able to provide it. However, whatever information is within our capacity, we will use it to assist in advancing the judicial process.”
Asked whether such assistance had been formally requested by the government, Ahsan Habib said he was not aware of any communication from the tribunal so far.
Addressing allegations of political use of RAB, he said that if one reviews the force’s activities over the past one and a half years, particularly during the previous government, it would be evident that there are not many instances of misconduct.
“This proves that if RAB is managed properly, it can operate on the right path. The current government is trying to engage it in good work. I believe RAB will be guided in the right direction. We have received the necessary instructions from the government in this regard,” the RAB DG added.
Highlighting the necessity of RAB, Ahsan Habib stated, “I believe there is a need for such an organisation. There is no scope to deny this. There is no disagreement regarding the necessity of RAB. I want RAB to develop into a professional, humane, and technology-driven organisation. I believe it will be able to play a very responsible role in the future.”
In response to a question on whether militancy exists in the country and what role RAB would play in eliminating it, he said, “I do not wish to comment on whether militancy or terrorism exists or not. We are working regardless of isms. Whether extremism exists, militancy exists, or anything else—rather than focusing on that, if anything does exist, we are working on it. Our operations are ongoing. Whatever form it may take, we will eliminate all of them, Insha’Allah.”
The Director General also said investigations are ongoing into activities of sea robbers in the Sundarbans and separatist groups in different parts of the country.