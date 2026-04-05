Govt can take any decision regarding RAB, we will continue our work: DG

“The responsibility for decisions such as the abolition of RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) or any matters concerning it does not lie with RAB. The government will consider these issues. Our duty is to continue performing our responsibilities.”

RAB Director General Ahsan Habib Palash said this in response to a question about the possible dissolution of the force.

He made the remarks at a meeting to exchange views at the RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar in the capital around 12 noon today (Sunday).