Public administration was an accomplice of looters
During the 15 and a half years of the Awami League government, which was ousted by the student-people's uprising, there was no real public administration as it had turned into an accomplice of looters.
The public administration officials themselves acknowledged this. They said that the administration now needs to be kept free from political influence.
Measures must be taken to ensure that public administration officials do not act like political activists, and this can be achieved through the practical application of a code of conduct.
Public administration officials made these remarks at a seminar titled 'Administrative Reform and Development: Current Context and Future Perspectives' organised by the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA).
This is an organisation of officials from the administration cadre. The seminar was held at the BIAM Foundation in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.
The Awami League government conducted three controversial elections over four consecutive terms.
There have been allegations of politicization of public administration, providing opportunities for loans for purchasing cars and houses, arbitrary promotions, and more.
During the Awami League government's rule, some top public administration officials became embroiled in controversy due to various activities. The organisation itself had issued some notifications that created controversy.
On 5 August, the Awami League government was ousted following the student-people's uprising. After that, the government cancelled contracts of several officers who were in service through contracts.
On the other hand, several others are now in prison due to various criminal cases, including murder. Among them are former prime minister’s adviser and principal secretary Kamal Abdul Nasir Chowdhury, former election commission secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, former home ministry’s public security division secretaries Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Mustafa Kamal, former senior secretary Aminul Islam Khan, former senior secretary of the disaster management and relief, Shah Kamal, and former youth and sports secretary Mezbah Uddin Ahmed.
Most of the former secretaries are facing murder charges. However, there are also questions about the widespread inclusion of individuals in various murder cases.
On 4 October, the interim government formed a commission led by former secretary Abdul Mueed Chowdhury for administrative reform.
The Bangladesh Administrative Service Association organised the seminar ahead of submitting recommendations to the commission.
Various officials, including the principal secretary to the chief adviser and secretaries from different ministries and departments, spoke at the seminar. Most of the participants were officials who felt 'deprived' of promotions during the previous government.
This was not public administration. For 15 and a half years, such a service collaborated with political criminals to plunder the countryM Siraj Uddin Mia, principal secretary to the office of the chief adviser
The principal secretary to the office of the chief adviser, M Siraj Uddin Mia, raised the question as to where the civil service including the administration had been taken in the past 15 and a half years.
He said, “Could this be called any kind of service? What happened in those 15 and a half years was a process of politicization, turning the administration into an ally of looters, and an accomplice in the plundering of the country’s socio-economy.”
He continued, “This was not public administration. For 15 and a half years, this service collaborated with political criminals to loot the country.”
Citing the public administration facing an image crisis, principal secretary M Siraj Uddin Mia said officials must think about how to lift this service out of the ditch it had fallen into during those 15 and a half years and restore its reputation.
Chief executive officer (secretary) of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority under the chief adviser's office, Md Hafizur Rahman, presented the keynote paper at the seminar.
He said that the 'right person in the right place' cannot be ensured if lobbying and political affiliation instead of merit, competence, courage and determination to build a nation are taken into consideration in promotion and posting.
The officers lose enthusiasm to achieve moral courage and competence. The dreadful thing is that there is a little chance of bringing the incompetent officers to book.
Additional secretary Md Shekhabur Rahman said that political influence was the main reason for the deterioration of the administrative machinery, and if the administration can be freed from such influence, competent officers will be able to work in a more public-friendly manner.
Joint secretary Sakhawat Hossain said scopes have to be created so that decisions can be made in a manner free from external influence, and all officials, from the secretary to the lower tier must be given the freedom to work independently. If they are allowed to work without influence, bureaucracy can perform with greater transparency and impartiality.
Suggestions for reform
Officials presented various suggestions during the seminar. Senior secretary at the public security division of the home ministry, Mohammad Abdul Momen, advocated for making the BCS examination available to all candidates after they complete their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).
Senior secretary at the public administration ministry, Md Mokhlesur Rahman, stressed the importance of training for a skilled public administration and highlighted the need for courageous officers.
ABM Abdus Sattar, an official from the 1982 batch and general secretary of the Officers' Club, called for an immediate cleansing operation within the administration.
Former joint secretary Harunurzzaman suggested the appointment of deputy secretaries at the position of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and joint secretaries at the post of deputy commissioner (DC).
Currently, senior assistant secretary is appointed as UNO while deputy secretary (DS) as DC.
The keynote paper also highlighted various recommendations, including reforms in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) process, ensuring full transparency in recruitment processes, and introducing specific objective and intellectual tests for promotions from the joint secretary level onward.
Bangladesh Administrative Service Association president and national parliament secretariat secretary Md Anwar Ullah presided over the seminar moderated by the association secretary general and cabinet division additional secretary Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman.
Principal secretary’s concern over bureaucracy
There are currently over 6,000 officers in the administration cadre. At the levels of additional secretary, joint secretary, and deputy secretary, there have been more promotions than available posts, making the administration 'overstaffed'.
On the other hand, most other cadres have not received promotions on time or in adequate numbers, leading to complaints of discrimination.
Currently, there are just under 350 additional secretary-level positions in total (including those on deputation to other departments or agencies). But 466 officers are in this post. There are about 500 joint secretary-level positions, with 860 officers currently holding those positions.
Since the interim government assumed power, many promotions have taken place in both the administration and police cadres, with those who had been 'deprived' given priority.
Principal secretary Siraj Uddin Mia pointed out the interest of the officers over their personal matters.
Expressing regret, he said, "I sadly admit that since I took office a month ago, I have not received any substantial input on public administration from any of my colleagues, friends, or juniors. Didn't get a response even after asking them."
He said, “I’ve seen that no officer has mentioned anything related to the overall situation of administration. While personal issues are always raised, I had hoped for more input on the bigger picture.”
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam