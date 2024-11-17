Public administration was an accomplice of looters

During the 15 and a half years of the Awami League government, which was ousted by the student-people's uprising, there was no real public administration as it had turned into an accomplice of looters.

The public administration officials themselves acknowledged this. They said that the administration now needs to be kept free from political influence.

Measures must be taken to ensure that public administration officials do not act like political activists, and this can be achieved through the practical application of a code of conduct.

Public administration officials made these remarks at a seminar titled 'Administrative Reform and Development: Current Context and Future Perspectives' organised by the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA).

This is an organisation of officials from the administration cadre. The seminar was held at the BIAM Foundation in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon.

The Awami League government conducted three controversial elections over four consecutive terms.