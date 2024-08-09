Dr. Yunus to go meet Abu Sayeed's family in Rangpur Saturday

Chief advisor of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus will go to Rangpur tomorrow, Saturday, to meet the family of Abu Sayeed, the student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University who was killed in the student movement.

The two student representatives in the advisory council will accompany him.

Advisor for environment, forests and climate change Rizwana Hasan informed journalists of the matter today, Friday, after the first informal meeting of the interim government's advisory council held at the state guest house Jamuna.