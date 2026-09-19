2 moving buses catch fire in Mirpur

A passenger bus of Shikor Paribahan caught fire in front of Zamzam Tower at Mirpur-11, in the capital on Saturday evening around 7: 15PM.

Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Rashed Bin Khalid confirmed this. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire Service officer told Prothom Alo that after receiving the fire alert at 7: 13 PM, two units of the fire service responded to the scene. The fire has been extinguished. The bus was in motion when the fire started, and it is initially suspected to have been caused by a mechanical fault.