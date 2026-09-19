2 moving buses catch fire in Mirpur
A passenger bus of Shikor Paribahan caught fire in front of Zamzam Tower at Mirpur-11, in the capital on Saturday evening around 7: 15PM.
Fire Service Control Room Duty Officer Rashed Bin Khalid confirmed this. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.
Fire Service officer told Prothom Alo that after receiving the fire alert at 7: 13 PM, two units of the fire service responded to the scene. The fire has been extinguished. The bus was in motion when the fire started, and it is initially suspected to have been caused by a mechanical fault.
Additionally, at the same time, another bus of Abhijat Paribahan caught fire in the Mirpur-1 Ansar Camp area. However, the fire was immediately extinguished with the help of locals, as stated by Mirpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Hafizur Rahman. No casualties were reported in this incident either.
Yesterday, Friday, after the Jummah prayers, two incidents of explosions occurred in front of the Sohag bus counter in Malibagh, followed by one incident in front of the Betar Bhaban in Agargaon around 6: 15 PM, one incident in the Mohakhali area around 6: 30 PM, one incident under the Babubazar Bridge around 8: 00 PM, and one incident at the Moghbazar intersection around 9: 00 PM.
Around 7: 30 PM, a cocktail explosion occurred in front of the main gate of Jatrabari Police Station. Shortly after, three more cocktail explosions were detonated in front of the traffic police box at Jatrabari intersection, injuring an auto-rickshaw driver named Ibadur Rahman.
Around 11: 00 PM, two cocktail explosions occurred in front of the BTV building in Rampura, and around midnight, another explosion occurred in front of Dhaka College in the New Market area.
Although cases have been filed in various police stations regarding these incidents, the police have yet to determine who is responsible.
Following yesterday's cocktail explosions, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has implemented special security measures across the city. Checkpoints are set up at significant points, flyovers, and entry routes to conduct searches. Police patrols and monitoring have been increased.