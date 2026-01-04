Habiganj anti-discrimination leader over alleged threat to OC produced before court

Mahdi Hasan, general secretary of the Habiganj district unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has been taken to court nearly 14 hours after his arrest.

He was produced before the Habiganj Judicial Magistrate Court at 8:30 am today, Sunday. At the time, more than a hundred leaders and activists of the organisation were present on the court premises.

Earlier, following Mahdi Hasan’s arrest, more than a hundred leaders and activists of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement staged a sit-in in front of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station from 7:30 pm on Saturday until 8:00 am today.