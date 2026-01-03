'It was we who burnt Baniachang police station, set SI Santosh on fire'

In Habiganj, police were forced to release Enamul Hasan, also known as Noyon, a leader of the banned organisation Chhatra League, 15 hours after his arrest following pressure from leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

This incident occurred yesterday, Friday afternoon, at Shaistaganj police station.

A video of a heated argument between student leaders who had surrounded the station and the police went viral on social media.

In the footage, a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is heard threatening to set fire to Baniachong police station and kill a police officer.