PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 48th martyrdom anniversary

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, marking his 48th martyrdom anniversary and the National Mourning Day.

As part of the state programme, the prime minister paid homage to the architect of the country's independence by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No 32 in the capital.

After placing the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time to show profound respect to the great leader.