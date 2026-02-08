Not more than Tk 1,000 can be sent via bKash, Rocket, or Nagad, internet banking will remain suspended

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has issued a series of directives to restrict Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transactions for a 96-hour period starting from midnight tonight, Sunday.

These measures have been implemented to prevent the potential misuse of digital payment systems during the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election, said a BB circular issued today.

According to the circular issued by the Payment Systems Department, the restrictions will be in effect from 12:00 am on 9 February until 11:59 pm on February.

During this window, P2P transactions via MFS will be capped at a maximum of Tk 1,000 per transaction, with a limit of 10 transactions per day.

Furthermore, P2P transactions through Internet Banking Fund Transfers (IBFT) will be completely suspended for the duration of the 96 hours.