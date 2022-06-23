Eid advance train ticket sale begins on 1 July

Railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan today said that Bangladesh Railway will start selling advance tickets ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Adha from 1 July, BSS reports.

The minister made the announcement at a press conference held at the conference room of Rail Bhaban in the capital.

The advance train tickets will be sold assuming 10 July as the possible Eid day, the minister said, adding that advance tickets are usually sold five days before the Eid journey.