Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with religious fervour

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the major religious festivals of the Muslim community, was celebrated on Saturday across the country with due solemnity and religious fervour, reports BSS.

President Abdul Hamid offered the prayers of Eid-ul-Azha along with his family members and some officials at the Hallway of the Bangabhaban here at 8.30am maintaining health guidelines and social distancing.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the President did not attend the traditional Eid prayers in the capital's National Eidgah ground.

Secretaries concerned to the President Office, only some other key officials and staff attended the Eid prayers.

After the prayers, president Hamid spent his time with his family members at the presidential palace.

The main congregation of the Eid-ul-Azha was held at 8:00am at the National Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court maintaining health protocols.