Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated Wednesday

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on Wednesday with due solemnity and religious fervour, reports BSS.

The Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj month of the Hizri calendar as Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), on this day, offered to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Almighty Allah some 4,500 years back.

But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, the Muslims across the world offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah on the day. They also offer munajat seeking divine blessings for peace, progress, prosperity and welfare of the Muslims.