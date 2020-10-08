Eight Savar tanneries fined for 'polluting environment'

The factories are: Kahinur Tannery, Unicorn Leather, Gulshan Tannery, Anjuman Trading Corporation Ltd, Velex Agencies Ltd, Kid Leather, Superior Leather and Tipara Tannery.

The DoE official said the drive against the tanneries will continue.

For the last few years, she said, the owners of eight tannery factories had been producing leather products by polluting the environment of Dhaleshwari river adjacent to the tanneries without obtaining clearance from the environment department.

People of different ages in the area are being affected with various diseases for the pollution, she said.