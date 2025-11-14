Judges make 2 demands: If not met within 48 hrs, they will stop working from Sunday
The Bangladesh Judicial Service Association has placed two demands, including deploying security personnel for judges’ residences and during their travel in all courts across the country.
The judges have given 48 hours for the demands to be met. They have said that if this does not happen, they will collectively observe a pen-down strike from next Sunday.
These demands were stated in a declaration signed today, Friday, by the president of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, Md. Amirul Islam, and its general secretary, Muhammad Mazharul Islam.
The judges’ second demand is that strict action be taken against the police personnel involved in negligence regarding the judge’s security in the Rajshahi incident, as well as those who behaved unprofessionally by presenting the arrested suspect before the media in an unlawful manner.
The judges have stated that if their demands to ensure a proper work environment and overall security are not met within the next 48 hours, they will begin a nationwide pen-down strike starting Sunday.
Yesterday, Thursday, in Rajshahi, District Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahman’s 17-year-old son, Tawseef Rahman, was killed in a stabbing at their residence. His wife, Tasmin Nahar, was injured. The Bangladesh Judicial Service Association has expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the incident.
In a statement, the judges said that the Supreme Court has repeatedly written to the government requesting security in every court or tribunal premises, courtrooms, judges’ residences, and vehicles. However, the government has taken no visible action.
The statement said that although members of the judiciary perform some of the most important and high-risk duties of the state, they and their families remain insecure. It also stated that district-level judges do not have access to adequate government housing or transportation. Judges serving in subordinate courts are often forced to live in unprotected rented homes and travel by rickshaw, van, or even on foot.
The statement further said that on Sunday all judges across the country will wear black badges at their respective workplaces.
Thursday afternoon, Tawseef, a ninth-grade student, was killed in a rented house in the Dabtala area of Rajshahi city.
The attacker, Limon Mia, 35, was known to the family from before. Tawseef’s mother, Tasmin Nahar, 44, was injured in the attack and is hospitalised.
The attacker, Limon, was also injured during the scuffle and is receiving treatment in police custody at the hospital. As of 11am today, Friday , no case had been filed at the police station regarding the incident.