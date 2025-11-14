Judges make 2 demands: If not met within 48 hrs, they will stop working from Sunday

The Bangladesh Judicial Service Association has placed two demands, including deploying security personnel for judges’ residences and during their travel in all courts across the country.

The judges have given 48 hours for the demands to be met. They have said that if this does not happen, they will collectively observe a pen-down strike from next Sunday.

These demands were stated in a declaration signed today, Friday, by the president of the Bangladesh Judicial Service Association, Md. Amirul Islam, and its general secretary, Muhammad Mazharul Islam.