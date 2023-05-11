Swechchhasebak League leader appointed manager 'violating rules'

A leader of the Swechchhasebak League was appointed as a manager (branding and marketing) of the Bangladesh Data Centre Company Limited.

Manager Ronjit Kumar, who is from Natore’s Singra upazila, is the vice president of Swechchhasebak League’s Singra upazila unit.

He was the personal officer and private assistant secretary to state minister for information and communication technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, who is the lawmaker from Natore-3 constituency (Singra upazila).

Two experts on the public administration and the Govt. Service Rules said no employee of the government agency can hold the position of the associate body of any political organisations.

Questions also arouse over the appointment of another manager (logistic), Md Ekramul Haque, who was also a personal officer to state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Age limit and educational qualification were allegedly relaxed at the job advertisement to appoint Ekramul Haque.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday evening, state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the BDCCL is a separate company outside the jurisdiction of the ministry and the company has its managing director and recruitment committee.