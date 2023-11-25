EC still away from its commitment to hold fair polls

The election commission officially unveiled the roadmap intended to hold a fair election in September 2022 identifying 14 challenges and outlining action plans to deal with those.

Prevention of harassments by government agencies, and controlling money and muscle power are among those challenges.

At the time of unveiling the work plan, the election commission was asked whether the commission assures political parties that the later would face no harassment lawsuits.

In reply, the commission said they want to create such an atmosphere and if everyone cooperates, no harassment cases will be filed in that circumstance.

But, in reality, the election commission could not create such an atmosphere yet in the country even after the announcement of the schedule for the 12the parliamentary election.

The central office of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the major political rival of ruling Awami League, in the capital’s Naya Palatn is still under lock and key since the commission unveiled the polls schedule nine days ago.

Police have remained deployed in front of the BNP office, and such situation continues since the clashes between the police and the BNP leaders-activists during the BNP’s grand rally on 28 October.

A total of 21 central leaders of BNP, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, are behind bars. More than 600 leaders holding various positions in BNP and its associated bodies have been arrested and at least 85 of them were sent to jail.

Large number of the party leaders and activists went into hiding to avoid arrest, while arrests and filing of lawsuits are on, but the election commission is not apparently paying heed to it.