Load-shedding rises as gas supply declines

The supply of liquefied natural gas has been low for over one and a half months due to the closure of one of the two terminals. Amid this, a pipeline leaked in an accident Tuesday night further lessening the supply of LNG.

Meanwhile, the industries, domestic and power sector is suffering due to the gas crisis. Power generation has stopped in several power plants resulting in a rise of load-shedding across the country on Wednesday.

The daily demand of gas in the country now stands at 3.8 billion cubic feet. However, only 3 billion cubic feet of gas is provided to tackle the pressure. The two floating terminals in Cox’s Bazar’s Maheshkhali provide 1.1 billion cubic feet of LNG daily, which dwindled to only 250 million cubic feet. The daily supply has dwindled to some 2.25 billion cubic feet as a result of this.