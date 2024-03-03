State minister hints at reducing fuel oil price

Expressing the hope that it could reduce the price, he said that earlier the agencies were asked why they don’t reduce the price at the domestic market when the prices in the global market reduce. Now that the matter is settled; the prices will be adjusted regularly. If the price goes up again in the global market, then the adjustment will be made accordingly. If it reduces further in the next month, the price in the country will also be reduced. Fuel oil prices are adjusted daily in neighbouring India. Many countries fix different rates for different cities, the state minister informed the media.

State minister Nasrul Hamid, however, stressed that the price of fuel oil in the neighbouring country should also be taken into consideration. He said the price of diesel is Tk 133 per litre in Kolkata while the price in Bangladesh is Tk 109.

Adding that there is a risk of oil smuggling if the price is too low in the country, he said this also must be considered. If the price becomes more affordable, the apprehension will increase, he added.