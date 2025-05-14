2.4m displaced in Bangladesh due to disasters

The number of internally displaced people in Bangladesh due to natural disasters has increased for four consecutive years, with around 2.4 million people displaced in 2024. Bangladesh now ranks fifth globally in terms of disaster-related displacement, driven primarily by floods and cyclones.

These findings were presented in the Global Internal Displacement Report 2025, published on Tuesday by the Norway-based International Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

According to the report, about 2.4 million people were displaced in Bangladesh in 2024. The previous year, in 2023, the figure stood at approximately 1.8 million, when Bangladesh also ranked fifth globally.