13 Bangladeshi youths detained in India identified

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals have been detained by India's Border Security Force (BSF) near the Tamabil Sonatila border in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district, confirmed Lieutenant Colonel Md. Hafizur Rahman, Commander of BGB Battalion 48, on Wednesday morning.

The detainees were accused of illegal entry and smuggling before being handed over to Dawki police station, he said.

According to sources, nine of the detainees are residents of Jaintapur, while four are from Gowainghat.