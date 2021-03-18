Ekushey Book Fair finally begins

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday inaugurated the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021, a yearly event of booklovers and publishers, in the capital, reports UNB.

The prime minister opened the book fair, joining its inaugural ceremony at the Bangla Academy virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban in the afternoon.

The fair, which was postponed during its traditional month of February amid the coronavirus pandemic, began at the Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent venue at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

This year's fair has been dedicated to the memories of the martyrs of 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh. The main theme of the 2021 fair is "Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence".

The prime minister unveiled the cover of 'New China 1952', the official English version of 'Amar Dekha Noya Chin' written by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and published by Bangla Academy.