Election can’t be called participatory: Mahbub Talukdar

After observing three polling centers at Savar pourashava (municipality) election, election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar said the election was not participatory.

No election can be accepted if that is not participatory, Mahbub Talukdar told journalists at his office in Agargaon on Saturday.

The commissioner said he visited 18 booths in three polling centers at Savar. As of 1:00pm, a total of 1,232 voters out of 7,311 cast their ballots in those centers.