Electricity reaches even the remotest chars

Pinjuri and Kushali union parishads in Gopalganj’s Tungipara are encircled by beels (wetland). Some people live in sparsely populated remote beel areas. Rural Electrification Board (REB) had identified four families living in two separate villages under the two unions. As the villages get submerged during the rainy season, these families live in isolation during that time. The authorities, upon identifying these families, have brought even them under the electricity coverage. Their homes in remote areas are now lit up by solar power.

Electricity has reached inaccessible hill areas and char areas. As grid facility is not available in those areas, river-crossing lines and in some of the places submarine cables have been installed to supply electricity. Some areas were too remote, so people of those areas have been given solar electricity. This is how Bangladesh has brought 100 per cent of the population under electricity coverage. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has made an announcement of bringing the whole population under the electricity network.

There are 492 upazilas in the country. Rural Electrification Board (REB) supplies electricity to 462 upazilas. Officials of REB said they have brought 1,059 villages of remote off-grid areas within the electricity coverage. As a result, 200,000 people of these remote villages have come under electricity coverage. River-crossing lines had to be installed in 90 places and a total of 182 kilometres of submarine cable lines had to be installed.