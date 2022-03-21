Electricity reaches even the remotest chars

Power, energy and mineral resources ministry officials said the initiative to supply house to house electricity has been taken at the behest of the prime minister on the occasion of Mujib Barsha, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Earlier in 2016, the government undertook a crash programme in line with 'Sheikh Hasina's initiative-electricity in every house' project. The REB also introduced ‘Alor Feriwala’ programme to ensure electricity connection in a short time.
They have provided 2.1 million connections in this process. Thus the authorities ensured 100 per cent electrification within the stipulated time. The prime minister has made the announcement of the success while inaugurating 1320MW Payra power plant in Patuakhali today, Monday.
Power, energy and mineral resources minister Nasrul Hamid told Prothom Alo that the government has successfully brought 100 per cent population under electricity coverage within the timeframe set by the prime minister. Electrification in rural areas has improved the living standards of the local people and such success stories are the reason for Bangladesh’s advancement.
Electricity in 1,146 isolated villages
Bilmaria union under Lalpur upazila in Natore is a char area. Noashara Sultanpur is a village located seven kilometres away from the centre of the union. Victims of river erosion and workers of duck farms live in the village. They had to travel to Bilmaria even to charge their cell phones. Now, the village has a total of 70 power connections. REB has supplied electricity to the village with a 300-meter long river crossing line.
Deputy managing director of REB in Lalpur office, Rezaul Karim Khan, told Prothom Alo that the people of this region never dreamt of getting electricity connection but it has now become a reality. The area has celebrated 100 per cent electrification on 21 February.
Not only REB, but three more distribution companies have also worked to supply power to remote areas. In total, 1146 remote villages have come under electrification. Power Development Board (PDB) started working to provide electricity to inaccessible Swandip island in 2018. The PDB installed a 16-kilometer long submarine cable and Swandip got power connections in 2020.
Isolated areas are changing
A study by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) said, an increase of 1 million units of electricity production also impacts the macro-economy in Bangladesh. The increase in power production adds around Tk 46 million to Tk 107 million in the economy.
The electricity has started to change the lives of char area people. Agriculture was their only source of income even years ago while many small factories such as rice mills, poultry farms, small and medium-sized enterprise are being set up in these areas.
REB said they have supplied power connections to as many as 2,29,267 small industries and 14,320 industries. The REB has supplied electricity connections to 9,218 battery charging stations for electric vehicles.
Power generation capacity increases fivefold
Awami League government emphasised increasing electricity production since taking power in 2009. As a result, the number of power plants has seen a whopping increase, from 27 to 148 now. The capacity has increased to 25,514MW from 4,942MW. Transmission line capacity has increased to 5,213 kilometres while distribution line has seen 3,00,061 kilometers increase.
The number of total electricity consumers has increased by 31.3 million while connections for irrigation have doubled.
How far is uninterrupted electricity supply at a reasonable price?
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) information showed that the power tariff has been increased on 10 occasions in the last 11 years. The price of electricity has increased 118 per cent at the wholesale level and 89.63 per cent at the retail level. Yet, the government had to give subsidies worth Tk 110 billion in the electricity sector last fiscal year. A proposal to increase tariff yet again has reached BERC.
Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAAB) said it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure energy-efficient and uninterrupted electricity connection at a reasonable price. Thousands of millions of public money is being wasted (capacity payment) leaving power plants unused for lack of plan and coordination.
M Shamsul Alam, senior president of CAAB, told Prothom Alo that through the official announcement of 100 per cent electrification, the government’s programme has come to an end. But it should be considered if all the people have truly come under electricity coverage.
The challenge ahead is ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply at a reasonable price. It’s the responsibility of the government to enhance the capacity of those who cannot avail of electricity connection. Otherwise, the benefit of 100 per cent electricity coverage could not be ensured.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Galib Ashraf.