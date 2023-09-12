UN assistant secretary-general Wignaraja visits Ukhiya Rohingya camp

A six-member delegation, including the UN assistant secretary-general and UNDP regional director for Asia Pacific, Kanni Vignarazar, visited the Rohingya camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar on Monday, reports UNB.

During this visit, they observed various activities of the donor organisation.

The delegation reached Block-L/17 of Rohingya Camp-18 in Ukhiya around 10:00 am on Monday. Later, they visited the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre at IMO.

During the visit, an IMO official presented the delegation with details by displaying various items bearing testimony to the history and heritage of the Rohingyas preserved inside the Rohingya Cultural Memory Centre.