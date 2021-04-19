Embattled Indian state looks to Bangladesh pharmas for Remedisivir

He said they have been able to get a quotation from Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd for 50,000 vials of Demsivir Injection (Remdesivir) at a total cost of US$ 1 million, which the Jharkhand government is willing to procure at the earliest in light of the pressing needs of this medicine.

“I would request you to kindly allow us to import and use the above mentioned medicine from the said company of Bangladesh so that we are able to save the precious lives,” Soren wrote in his letter to Minister Gowda.

Currently Eskayef (SK-F), Beacon, Incepta, Beximco, Healthcare and Square are producing the drug, which was first developed by US biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences.

Remdesivir was the first drug approved by US regulator the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is indicated for treatment of COVID-19 disease in hospitalized adults and children aged 12 years and older. Full approval was preceded by the US FDA issuing an EUA (emergency use authorization) on 1 May, 2020 to allow prescribing remdesivir for severe COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) in hospitalized adults and children, according to Medscape.