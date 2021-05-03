Eminent citizens demand release of anti-Modi student protesters

Parents, rights activists, teachers and eminent citizens, under the banner of "Udbigno Obhibhabok O Nagorik" (Concerned Guardians and Citizens) Monday demanded the immediate and unconditional release of anti-Modi protesters and student leaders across the country, reports UNB.

Around 50 parents and family members of arrested protesters staged a sit-in protest at the Central Shaheed Minar premises from 11am to 1pm today.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury, Nagorik Oikya convenor Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Dhaka University law department professor Asif Nazrul, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur and prominent photographer Shahidul Alam joined the protest.