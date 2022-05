Eminent space scientist and former chairman of the Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) AM Choudhury died of old-age complications at his Dhanmondi residence on Thursday, reports BSS.

He was 81. He is survived by two sons and one daughter.

Choudhury’s first namaz-e-janaza will be held after Asr prayers at Taqwa Masjid at Dhanmondi tomorrow, said a press release.

He will be laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard following the second namaz-e-janaza after Maghrib prayers.